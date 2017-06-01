S Chand and Company board to consider final dividend

S Chand and Company Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be convened on June 12, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following matters:1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017;2. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (standalone) for the quarter ended March 31, 2017; and3. Recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.As per the Company’s Code for Prohibition of Insider Trading (“the Code”) formulated pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations), 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from June 01, 2017 to June 14, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Insiders covered under the Code.Source : BSE