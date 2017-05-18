May 18, 2017 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ruttonsha International Rectifier's board meeting on May 29, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.
