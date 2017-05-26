May 26, 2017 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rutron International: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today took on record the Stand-alone Audited Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 and recommended to Shareholders for their adoption at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. May 26, 2017 considered and approved the following:
1.Approved and took on record the Stand-alone Audited Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 and recommended to Shareholders for their adoption at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Please find a copy of the said Stand-alone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 along with the Unmodified Audit report on the same.
The meeting concluded at 12.15 p.m.Source : BSE
