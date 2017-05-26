Rutron International: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. May 26, 2017 considered and approved the following:1.Approved and took on record the Stand-alone Audited Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 and recommended to Shareholders for their adoption at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Please find a copy of the said Stand-alone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017 along with the Unmodified Audit report on the same.The meeting concluded at 12.15 p.m.Source : BSE