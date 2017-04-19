Apr 19, 2017 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rushil Decor's board meeting on April 29, 2017
Rushil Decor has informed that board meeting to be held on 29.04.2017 for consideration of Quarterly as well as Annual Financial results for the financial year 2016-17 along with Recommendation of Dividend, if any.
(ii) Closing of Trading Window