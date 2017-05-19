App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 19, 2017 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupa & Company to consider dividend

Rupa & Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to:

1. Consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017; and

2. Consider recommending Dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company, to its Shareholders, for the Financial Year 2016-17.

Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window of the Company shall be closed for all the Designated Persons, including Directors of the Company and their immediate relatives, on and from May 19, 2017 up to 48 hours after the disclosure of the outcome of the aforesaid Board Meeting to the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE

