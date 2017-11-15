Ruia Aquaculture Farms' board meeting on November 20, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 20th November 2017 at 11 am at the registered address of the company to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for quarter & half year ended 30th September 2017.

Ruia Aquaculture Farms is in the Aquaculture sector.

The company management includes Kamal Ruia - Promoter Managing Director, Sharad Ruia - Chairman &�Promoter Director, Pradeep Ruia - Promoter Director, Nagendra Shukla - Independent Director, Nageshwar Neela - Independent Director, Sumana Juliet John - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 519413.

Its Registered office is at Ruia House, 18/2 Sainath Road,,Malad Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400064.

Their Registrars are Ruia Aquaculture Farms LtdSource : BSE