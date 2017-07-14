Ruia Aquaculture Farms: Outcome of board meeting

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, 14th July 2017 at 11 am at the registered office address of the company and concluded at 12.00 noon.The following was approved:-CS Dilip Bharadiya of M/s Dilip Bharadiya & Associates, Company Secretaries was appointed as Scrutinizer for the purpose of remote e-voting to be held from August 9, 2017 to August 11, 2017.Source : BSE