May 23, 2017 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ruia Aquaculture Farms: Outcome of Board Meeting
This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Director's of the Company was held on 23rd May 2017. The Board of Director's approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017.
