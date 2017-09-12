Sep 12, 2017 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ruia Aquaculture Farms' board meeting on September 20, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 20th September 2017 at 11 am at the registered address of the company to take on records the certified true copy of the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) entered into by the Promoters / Promoter Group & the Acquirers on 4th September 2017.
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 20th September 2017 at 11 am at the registered address of the company to take on records the certified true copy of the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) entered into by the Promoters / Promoter Group & the Acquirers on 4th September 2017.Source : BSE