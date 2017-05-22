App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2017 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ruchira Papers recommends final dividend

Ruchira Papers Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017, has recommended final dividend at Rs. 2.25/- (Two Rupee and Twenty Five Paisa) per share (i.e 22.5 percent) out of the profits of the financial year ending at March 31, 2017.

Ruchira Papers recommends final dividend
Ruchira Papers Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017, has recommended final dividend at Rs. 2.25/- (Two Rupee and Twenty Five Paisa) per share (i.e 22.5%) out of the profits of the financial year ending at March 31, 2017 on 22421804 equity shares of Rs. 10 each fully paid up aggregating to Rs. 5,04,49,059/-(Five Crore Four Lakhs Forty Nine Thousand and Fifty Nine only) for the F.Y 2016-17. The dividend payment date shall be intimated in the due course.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.