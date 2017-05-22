Ruchira Papers recommends final dividend

Ruchira Papers Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017, has recommended final dividend at Rs. 2.25/- (Two Rupee and Twenty Five Paisa) per share (i.e 22.5%) out of the profits of the financial year ending at March 31, 2017 on 22421804 equity shares of Rs. 10 each fully paid up aggregating to Rs. 5,04,49,059/-(Five Crore Four Lakhs Forty Nine Thousand and Fifty Nine only) for the F.Y 2016-17. The dividend payment date shall be intimated in the due course.Source : BSE