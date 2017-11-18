Ruchi Strips and Alloys' board meeting reschedul on November 18, 2017

We wish to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstance, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Ruchi Strips and Alloys Limited which was scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017 is now rescheduled on Saturday, November 25, 2017, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.Source : BSE