Ruby Traders' board meeting on April 27, 2017
This is to inform you that the board meeting of the company to be held on April 27, 2017.
To discuss the following matters: 1. To approve appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company; 2. To approve appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18; 3. To incorporate a subsidiary in U.A.E in order to expand the business of the Company; 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE