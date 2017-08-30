Aug 30, 2017 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ruby Mills' independent director Anup Shah resigns
Pursuance to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Dr. Anup Shah, has tendered his resignation as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from the closing of working hours of 29th August, 2017.
