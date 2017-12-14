App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 14, 2017 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ruby Mills - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Wednesday 13th December, 2017 has:

1.Approved Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter /Six months ended 30th September, 2017 along Limited Review Report(s) as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

2.Appointed Shri Pradip Kapasi (D

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Wednesday 13th December, 2017 has:

1.Approved Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter /Six months ended 30th September, 2017 along Limited Review Report(s) as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.

2.Appointed Shri Pradip Kapasi (DIN - 01275033) as Non -Executive Independent Additional Director of the Company with immediate effect.

3.Appointment of Shri Purav Shah (DIN - 00123460) as Additional Whole Time Director of the Company.

A copy of text of Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report(s) issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.