Ruby Mills - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Wednesday 13th December, 2017 has:
1.Approved Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter /Six months ended 30th September, 2017 along Limited Review Report(s) as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.
2.Appointed Shri Pradip Kapasi (DIN - 01275033) as Non -Executive Independent Additional Director of the Company with immediate effect.
3.Appointment of Shri Purav Shah (DIN - 00123460) as Additional Whole Time Director of the Company.
A copy of text of Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report(s) issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith.
