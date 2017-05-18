May 18, 2017 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ruby Mills recommends dividend
Ruby Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 17, 2016, inter-alia, have, subject to approval of the shareholders, recommended dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 35 percent), if approved by the shareholders at the Annual general Meeting.
Ruby Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 17, 2016, inter-alia, have, subject to approval of the shareholders, recommended dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 35%), if approved by the shareholders at the Annual general Meeting.Source : BSE