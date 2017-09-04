App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 08:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ruby Mills' board meeting on September 11, 2017

pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 11th September, 2017 inter-alia to consider, approve and take on records text of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Further pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company shall remain closed for all the Directors / KMPs/ Designated employees/ Connected Persons of the Company from 2nd September, 2017 till the closure of business hours of 13th September, 2017.
