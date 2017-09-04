Ruby Mills' AGM on September 27, 2017

The 101st Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at Ruby House, J.K. Sawant Marg, Dadar East, Mumbai 400028. The copy of the Notice of 101st Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith for your perusal.2. The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Book will remain closed from Wednesday, 20th September, 2017 to Tuesday 26th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and Payment of Dividend, as may be declared by the Members at forthcoming AGM.3. Pursuant to Regulation 44, we have provided the facility to vote by electronic means (e-voting) on all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM to those members, who are holding Shares either in physical or in electronic form as on the cut-off date i.e. Wednesday 20th September, 2017. The remote e-voting will commence at 9.00 a.m. on Sunday, 24th September, 2017 and ends at 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017.4. Notice of AGM, E-voting Notice and the Annual Report 2016-17, are being sent to the Shareholders through emails/by post. Shareholder who have registered their email id, are being sent the above documents through email. Shareholders who have not registered their email id have been sent the Notice of AGM, E-voting Notice and the abridged Annual Report 2016-17 by post.Source : BSE