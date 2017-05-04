May 04, 2017 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rubra Medicaments' board meeting on May 26, 2017
This is to inform you that a Board Meeting of the Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 26, 2017 to discuss and approve the Audited Financial Result for the year ended on March 31, 2017.
