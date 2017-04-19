Rubfila International: Outcome of extra ordinary general meeting

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with para A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulation, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company was duly held on Wednesday, 19th April, 2017 at 11.a.m at Regd. Office of the Company at NIDA, Kanjikode, Palakkad, Kerala – 678 621. Proper quorum was present The following items contained in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting notice dated 21st March, 2017 were discussed. 1.Alteration of Articles of Association of the Company. 2.Issue of 4000000 Warrants, convertible into Equity Shares on Preferential basis to Promoters and Person Acting in Concert.Source : BSE