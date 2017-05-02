May 02, 2017 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rubfila International: Outcome of board meeting
Board of Directors in their meeting held today (02-05-2017) allotted 4000000 Share Warrants to the following Promoters / PAC on a preferential allotment basis as approved by the members in General Meeting held on 19-04-2017 : Name Address PANNo. of Warrants Mr.Ruchit B Patel Divya Darshan, ANDPP9202F 1735000 8TH Floor, JVPD Scheme, N S Road, 5, Vile Parle West, Mumbi – 400 056 Mr.Hardik B Patel Divya Darshan, AHIPP1407H2265000 8TH Floor, JVPD Scheme, N S Road, 5, Vile Parle West, Mumbi – 400 056Source : BSE