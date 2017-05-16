Rubfila International to consider final dividend

Rubfila International Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 27, 2017 to approve the Audited Financial Results for the Year ended March 31, 2017.The Board will also be considering a proposal for recommending a final dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17.Further, in terms of Company’s “Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading", the trading window for dealing in Company's Shares stands closed from May 17, 2017 and shall re-open on May 30, 2017. The same has already been informed to the Directors and designated employees of the Company.Source : BSE