Rubfila International's board meeting on May 27, 2017

We hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 27-05-2017 to approve the Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March, 2017. The Board will also be considering a proposal for recommending a final dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17. Further, in terms of Company's 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading', the trading window for dealing in Company's Shares stands closed from 17th May, 2017 and shall re-open on 30th May, 2017. The same has already been informed to the Directors and designated employees of the Company.Source : BSE