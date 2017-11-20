RTS Power Corporation - Outcome of board meeting

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that Sri Sandip Gupta, Company Secretary (ACS 5447) has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company in the Board Meeting held on 20th November, 2017 pursuant to Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013.Henceforth he also will also act as Compliance Officer of the Company in terms of Regulation 6 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.This is for your kind information and record.Source : BSE