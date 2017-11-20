RTS Power Corporation's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Kindly note that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company ('the Board') will be held on Thursday, the 14th December, 2017 at 3.00 P.M at its Registered Office wherein the Board may consider the following Agenda:To take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2017, after the said Results having been approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company.This is for your kind information and record.Source : BSE