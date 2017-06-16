App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 15, 2017 10:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 15th June, 2017.

RTS Power Corp: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 15th June, 2017 has decided about the rotation of the statutory Auditors.

The current statutory Auditors ,M/s A.C. Bhuteria & Co, Chartered Accountants (FRN 303105E) shall hold office upto the conclusion of the forthcoming 69th AGM to be held in the year 2017.

Accordingly, the Board on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has appointed M/s Lodha & Co, Chartered Accountants(FRN 301051E) as the statutory Auditors of the Company for an initial term of 5(five) years from the conclusion of the forthcoming 69th AGM till the conclusion of the 74th AGM of the Company, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company at the forthcoming 69th AGM.

Source : BSE

