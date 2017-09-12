App
Sep 11, 2017 11:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RTS Power Corp: Outcome of AGM

We would like to inform you that the 69th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company has been held today i.e. on Monday, the September 11, 2017.

RTS Power Corp: Outcome of AGM
We would like to inform you that the 69th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company has been held today i.e. on Monday, the 11th day of September, 2017 at Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, 36A Shakespeare Sarani , Kolkata-700017 at 10.00 A.M..
We are sending herewith the proceedings in respect of the abovesaid Annual General Meeting of the Company for your reference and record pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
