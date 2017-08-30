RSWM: Outcome of board meeting

This is in reference to our Notice dated 24th August, 2017, please take note that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today has approved issuance of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures upto `150 crore, on a private placement basis in such tranches/ series and at such coupon rates as may be approved by the Directors from time to time.The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 12.30 P.M and concluded at 2.15 P.M.Kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE