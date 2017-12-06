RR Financial Consultants' board meting on December 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th day of December, 2017 at 2:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and take on record the Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter & half year ended on 30th September, 2017.
Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th day of December, 2017 at 2:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and take on record the Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter & half year ended on 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE