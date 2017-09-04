RR Financial Consultants: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 4th September, 2017 at 9.00 a.m have considered the following:1. Approval of notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Friday 29th September, 2017 at 9.30 a.m. at 290, Gagan Vihar, New Delhi – 110051.2. Decided to close the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company from Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).3. Took note of certificate from the CEO regarding truth and fairness of the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE