App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RR Financial Consultants: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 4th September, 2017 at 9.00 a.m have considered the following:

1. Approval of notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Friday 29th September, 2017 at 9.30 a.m. at 290, Gagan Vihar, New Delhi – 110051.
2. Decided to close the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the

RR Financial Consultants: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 4th September, 2017 at 9.00 a.m have considered the following:

1. Approval of notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Friday 29th September, 2017 at 9.30 a.m. at 290, Gagan Vihar, New Delhi – 110051.
2. Decided to close the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company from Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).
3. Took note of certificate from the CEO regarding truth and fairness of the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2017.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.