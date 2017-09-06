RR Finance's board meeting on September 14, 2017

This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of Sebi Listing Regulations 2015, (LODR), we are pleased to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on 14th September, 2017 Thursday, at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company to consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Results for the First quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE