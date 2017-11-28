App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 28, 2017 08:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RPP Infra Projects: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th September 2017 along with the Limited Review Report of the Standalone Financial Results by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2017 has been enclosed.Source : BSE
