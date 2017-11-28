RPP Infra Projects' appoints Vijay Agarwal as director

Pursuant to the said regulation this is for your kind information that Mr. Vijay Agarwal has been appointed as the additional director (Independent) of the company w.e.f. November 28, 2017.
Pursuant to the said regulation this is for your kind information that Mr. Vijay Agarwal (DIN 07647748) has been appointed as the additional director (Independent) of the company w.e.f. 28.11.2017 by the approval of the Board of Director's and we have enclosed the details of Mr. Vijay Agarwal as per confirmation.Source : BSE