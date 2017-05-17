App
Stocks
May 17, 2017 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RPP Infra Projects bags order worth Rs 33 crore

We are happy to inform you that R.P.P. Infra Projects Limited bags order of TSTRANSCO (Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited). The Scope of the order for RPP Infra Projects Ltd will be in the civil work worth Approximately Rs. 33 Crore at Tukkapur 400 VK AIS S/S1 - Andhra Pradesh, provided by Siemens Limited.

We are happy to inform you that R.P.P. Infra Projects Limited bags order of TSTRANSCO (Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited). The Scope of the order for RPP Infra Projects Ltd will be in the civil work worth Approximately Rs. 33 Crore at Tukkapur 400 VK AIS S/S1 - Andhra Pradesh, provided by Siemens Limited. The said work to be completed within 12 Months.

