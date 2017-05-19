App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 19, 2017 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

R P P Infra Projects to consider dividend

R P P Infra Projects Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the year ended March 31, 2017.

R P P Infra Projects to consider dividend
R P P Infra Projects Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the year ended March 31, 2017, in addition to that board may recommend dividend, if any.

In terms of the Code of Insider Trading Regulations of the Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company shall remain closed from May 22, 2017 till 48 hours after the results are made public on May 29, 2017 for Designated Persons covered under the said code of the Company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.