R P P Infra Projects to consider dividend

R P P Infra Projects Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the year ended March 31, 2017, in addition to that board may recommend dividend, if any.In terms of the Code of Insider Trading Regulations of the Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company shall remain closed from May 22, 2017 till 48 hours after the results are made public on May 29, 2017 for Designated Persons covered under the said code of the Company.