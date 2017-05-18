RPP Infra Projects's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th of May 2017 at 4.00 P.M. onwards inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the year ended 31st March 2017, in addition to that board may recommend dividend, if any and among other business. In terms of the Code of Insider Trading Regulations of the Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company shall remain closed from Monday, the 22nd May, 2017 till 48 hours after the results are made public on 29th May, 2017 for Designated Persons covered under the said code of the Company.Source : BSE