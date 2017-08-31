App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 31, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RPP Infra Projects' recives order worth Rs 38.9 crore

We are happy to inform you that R.P.P. Infra Projects Limited bags order from Sumitomo Electric Industries for worth of Rs. 38.9 crore. The said work to be completed within 18 Months.

We are happy to inform you that R.P.P. Infra Projects Limited bags order from Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited by sub-contracting a portion of the project – 'Setting up +/- 320KV, 2x1000MW VSC base HVDC Terminals and DC XLPE Cable system between Pugalur and North Trichur associated with HVDC Bipole link between western region (Raigarah, Chhattisgarh) and Southern region (Pugalur, Tamilnadu – North Trichur, Kerala)'

Scope of the Work: Construction of concrete duct bank and supply of all necessary items including HDPE pipes for 13.50 Km from Vadakkancherry for worth of Rs. 389 Million. The said work to be completed within 18 Months.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

