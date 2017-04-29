RPG Life: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 28, 2017 has - 1)approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. 2)approved the audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017. 3)recommended an equity dividend of Rs.2.80/- per share of Rs.8/- each (35%) for the year 2016-17, subject to the declaration of the same by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4)approved adoption of new set of Articles of Association subject to approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. In terms of Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we states that the report of auditors is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017. The meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 7.15 p.m.Source : BSE