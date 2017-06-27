App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 27, 2017 08:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Orchid opens new hotel

Please find enclosed herewith extract of Press Release for opening of new hotel under our brand 'Regenta Inn' in Deharadun, Uttarakhand slated to open on 25th June, 2017

Royal Orchid opens new hotel
Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Extract of Press Release for opening of new hotels
Please find enclosed herewith extract of Press Release for opening of new hotel under our brand 'Regenta Inn' in Deharadun, Uttarakhand slated to open on 25th June, 2017

This is for the information and records of the exchanges.

For any queries on the above please contact the undersigned at M: 91 9902213527; email: cosec@royalorchidhotels.com.

Thanking you
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.