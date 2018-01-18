Royal Orchid Hotels' board meeting on February 01, 2018

We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 01, 2018 inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter & Nine Months ended December 31, 2017.Source : BSE