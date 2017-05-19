Royal Orchid's board meeting to be held on May 29, 2017

We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017. This is for your kind information and records. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Royal Orchid Hotels Limited Ranabir Sanyal Company Secretary & Compliance officerSource : BSE