Royal India Corporation - Outcome of board meeting

Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter in Sept 30, 2017.

Royal India is in the Finance - Investments sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 3.62 crore.

The company management includes Manish Navneet Shah - Managing Director, Hitesh Mangilal Jain - WholeTime Director & CFO, Damodar Hari Pai - Independent Director, Ravikant Chaturvedi - Independent Director, Manisha Anand - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 512047.

Its Registered office is at 62, 6th Floor, C Wing, Mittal Tower,,Nariman Point, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400021.

Their Registrars are Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE