Roxy Exports: Outcome of board meeting

Board of Directors has approved the following item in the Board Meeting held on 26th May 2017:1. Consideration and approval of the Audited Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.2. The Board considered and took on record, the Auditors' Report on Annual Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 as placed by the Statutory Auditor of the Company.3. The Board had appointed M/s Jain P & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE