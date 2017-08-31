App
Aug 30, 2017 11:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rotographics' AGM held on September 26, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the company will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

1) It is informed that 42nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the company will be held on Tuesday 26th day of September, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. at 26, Sundervan, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi-110070 to transact the business set out in the Notice thereto.

2) Cut-off date for remote e-voting is Wednesday 20th September, 2017. The remote e-voting shall commence on Saturday 23rd September, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. and will end on Monday 25th September, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

3) Further, in pursuance to the requirement of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule-10 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Register of Members and Share transfer Register will remain closed from Thursday 21st September, 2017 to Tuesday 26th September, 2017 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

