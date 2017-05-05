Roto Pumps' board meeting on May 12, 2017

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 12th May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at ‘Roto House', Noida Special Economic Zone, Noida – 201305 (U.P.) inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2017 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any.Source : BSE