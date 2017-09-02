Sep 02, 2017 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Roto Pumps receives letter of intent from Asian Paints
Roto Pumps has informed about Letter of Intent received from Asian Paints, Mumbai for supply of 190 Pumps at its Projects at Mysuru and Vizag amounting to Rs 5.60 crore. The supply of the same is to be completed within the current financial year.
Letter of Intent received from Asian Paints Limited, Mumbai for supply of 190 Nos. Pumps at its Projects at Mysuru and Vizag amounting to Rs. 5.60 crores. The supply of the same is to be completed within the current financial year.Source : BSE