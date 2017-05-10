Rossell India's board meeting to he held on May 25, 2017

Rossell India Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, to consider the followings:1. The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017, prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of the said Regulation and2. To recommend dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-2017.Further, as per the Company’s Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all the Directors / Officers / Designated Employees and Connected Persons of the Company from May 18, 2017 to May 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) in view of consideration of standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE