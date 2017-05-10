Rossell India's board meeting on May 25, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to advise you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider the followings: i)The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017, prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of the said Regulation and ii)To recommend dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-2017. For the purpose, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all the Directors / Officers / Designated Employees and Connected Persons of the Company from 18th May, 2017 to 29th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE