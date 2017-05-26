Rossell India's board approves Dividend of Rs 0.20/

Please be advised further that in terms of Second Proviso to Section 123 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of Companies (Declaration and Payment of Dividend) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors have recommend Dividend of Re. 0.20 per fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 2 each of the Company (i.e.10 % on the paid up Share Capital) for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017 subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE