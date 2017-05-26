May 25, 2017 11:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rossell India's board approves Dividend of Rs 0.20/-
the Board of Directors have recommend Dividend of Re. 0.20 per fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 2 each of the Company (i.e.10 % on the paid up Share Capital) for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017
Please be advised further that in terms of Second Proviso to Section 123 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of Companies (Declaration and Payment of Dividend) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors have recommend Dividend of Re. 0.20 per fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 2 each of the Company (i.e.10 % on the paid up Share Capital) for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017 subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE