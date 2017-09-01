Roselabs Fin: Outcome of AGM

This is to inform that the Twenty Third Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the members of the Company was held on Thursday, 31st August, 2017 at 401, Anand Mangal Complex , Behind Omkar House, C. G. Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad – 380 009.Please find enclosed the following disclosures:1. Voting results with respect to the business conducted at the AGM as required under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 alongwith the Scrutinizer report. The voting results and the Scrutinizer Report has been marked as Annexure A and Annexure B respectively.2. Summary of the proceedings of the AGM as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 marked as Annexure C.Kindly take the same in your records.Source : BSE