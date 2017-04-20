Apr 19, 2017 10:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Roselabs Fin appoints Sanjyot Rangnekar as additional director
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Ms. Sanjyot Rangnekar (DIN: 07128992) has been appointed as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 19th April, 2017.Source : BSE